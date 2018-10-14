Brazos lands Irish Cesarewitch for trainer John Murphy

Willie Mullins (left) was out of luck in his bid for a Cesarewitch double

Brazos ran out clear-cut winner of the Irish Cesarewitch for trainer John Murphy and jockey Shane Foley at Navan.

The four-year-old foiled Willie Mullins' seven-strong team as he looked to follow up his victory with Low Sun in the Newmarket equivalent on Saturday.

Sandymount Duke set the early pace in the two mile affair, while there was drama when Like An Open Book came down, taking out the Aidan O'Brien-trained Cliffs Of Doneen before the race hotted up.

Brazos (16-1) swept into the lead over a furlong out and went to land the spoils by a length and a quarter from Davids Charm.

Mr Everest was a length away third, with Nessun Dorma the first home of the Mullins party in fourth.

Foley said: "I've always liked him from when he won his maiden. He beat Exchange Rate in Killarney and I couldn't believe how much a difference there was in their prices today.

"He relished the trip and the ground, and he worked like a good horse the other morning. He wears the blinkers, but they're only on as he's just bone idle. I'd a lovely trip around and he's won well."

He added: "John knows when he has one. The horses have been running a bit in and out, but he said to me this morning that this lad is absolutely flying."