Monday's race meeting at Windsor has been abandoned after an 8am inspection because of heavy rain.

The inspection was called after 15mm of overnight rain, and 49mm in total over the past 24 hours.

A tweet on the course's official Twitter account confirmed the abandonment just before 830am.

It read: "RACING ABANDONED. Due to heavy rain (49mm - far more than forecast) resulting in standing water/ surface to become inconsistent and unstable."