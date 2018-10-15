Tuesday Tips

Shady McCoy

Keith Hamer makes Shady McCoy his best bet of the day on Tuesday and he has a selection for every race in the UK.

Shady McCoy can be rewarded for his consistency with a first victory for 12 months in the Wreake Handicap at Leicester.

Ian William's eight-year-old has run creditably several times since scoring at York almost exactly a year ago, and put up a typically dogged display when third to Raising Sand in the valuable Bet With Ascot Challenge Cup at the Berkshire track earlier this month.

Shady McCoy would only have to run up to that form to take this prize.

Come On Leicester would be a most appropriate winner of the Stubbs Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

There is every chance, too, because the Richard Hannon-trained youngster has been keeping top company this season.

Her fifth place in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot was a stand-out effort, and there have been other fine runs along the way - including last time out when third in a Group Three at Salisbury.

She would not want too much rain, but her class should see her through.

Sabador ran a tremendous race in the Cambridgeshire and deserves to strike sooner than later on that evidence.

Ed Walker's four-year-old was fourth to Wissahickon in the nine-furlong cavalry charge at Newmarket, and meets nothing of that calibre in the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

That run was no fluke, either, because he was beaten only three-quarters of a length when third of 20 to Ripp Orf in a valuable handicap over seven furlongs at Ascot.

This mile should be right up his street.

Mr Mac made a triumphant return following a 166-day absence, during which he had a wind operation, when springing a 25-1 surprise at Bath.

His only previous win had come at Kempton in December, and he can follow up on familiar territory for the Peter Hedger stable in division two of the Wise Betting At racinguk.com Handicap.

At Huntingdon, Copper West can make experience count in the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Tom George's seven-year-old has yet to win under rules, but has finished an encouraging runner-up in two starts to date over fences - both at Southwell during the summer - and was successful in his only Irish point-to-point on debut two years ago.

Dreamsoftheatre can take centre stage in the Westons Cider Handicap Hurdle at Hereford.

He may have been a 25-1 shot at Warwick last time, but he relished the three-and-a-quarter-mile slog that day and can strike again for trainer Jonjo O'Neill.

The Bay Birch, trained by Matt Sheppard, was well-beaten three weeks ago at Uttoxeter on her first start since May - but she will strip fitter for the Equestrianprojects For Fencing Mares' Handicap Chase.

Selections:

HEREFORD: 2.20 Jonagold, 2.55 Let's Sway, 3.25 Cresswell Legend, 3.55 Dreamsoftheatre, 4.30 The Bay Birch, 5.00 Gwalia, 5.30 Hermosa Vaquera.

HUNTINGDON: 2.10 Nylon Speed, 2.45 Cotswold Way, 3.15 Copper West, 3.45 Aldrin, 4.20 Foundation Man, 4.50 Western Storm.

KEMPTON: 5.45 Precious Plum, 6.15 Shellebeau, 6.45 Isaan Queen, 7.15 Squire, 7.45 Mr Mac, 8.15 Sabador, 8.45 Howardian Hills, 8.45 Crash Helmet.

LEICESTER: 2.00 Faro Angel, 2.30 Slipstream, 3.05 SHADY MCCOY (NAP), 3.35 Monsieur Noir, 4.05 Come On Leicester, 4.40 Royal Dancer, 5.10 Dagian, 5.40 Pioneering.

PUNCHESTOWN: 2.05 Our Legend, 2.35 Don't Touch It, 3.10 Serious Ego, 3.40 Officers Mess, 4.10 Trainwreck, 4.45 Jack Slade, 5.15 Miss Aloud.

DOUBLE: Shady McCoy and Sabador.