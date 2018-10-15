Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster for Kadar

Karl Burke

Kadar may still head to Doncaster for this month's Vertem Futurity Trophy despite missing his intended second racecourse appearance at Newmarket.

His intention had been to aim Kadar, owned by Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited, at the final Group One of the domestic season on October 27 as long as he performed creditably at Newmarket on the back of his debut victory at Haydock last month.

"It was just the ground. I've got to talk to the people at Phoenix, but I'm very happy to think of going straight for the Vertem Futurity in two weeks' time," said the Spigot Lodge handler.

"We will surely have a bit of rain by then.

"This time next year we might be running him on good to firm, but not at this stage of his career. The ground was pretty quick at Newmarket, and he's still a bit of a baby.

"I didn't want to take any chances with him as far as ground goes. I'm just going a bit cautiously with him, but I'm very keen to run him again this year.

"I'm going to have a look to see what the other options are for him. The idea was to run at Newmarket on Saturday and then go to Doncaster. Now that we've missed that due to the ground, things are open to discussion, but I'd be happy sending him to Doncaster."