John Godden trio in QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot

John Gosden

Roaring Lion, Cracksman, Crystal Ocean and Capri are among 14 entries for the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Roaring Lion, Cracksman, Crystal Ocean and Capri are among 14 entries for the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Cracksman evoked memories of his sire, Frankel, when a dazzling seven-length winner of the race 12 months ago and has added two more Group 1 victories to his CV this term - the Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp and Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom. On his other start this term, he chased home Poet's Word in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Roaring Lion has thrived on his racing this year and has shown a mile and a quarter to be his optimum trip on his past three starts - reeling off successive Group 1 wins in the Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International Stakes and QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes. The grey, owned by Qatar Racing Limited, also won the Group 2 Betfred Dante Stakes at York in May in between finishing fifth in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and third in the Investec Derby.

Gosden has other potential strings to his bow in Monarchs Glen, absent since winning the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and Maverick Wave.

Sir Michael Stoute has yet to enjoy a winner on QIPCO British Champions Day and will be hoping to change that with either Mirage Dancer or Crystal Ocean. The latter won the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal Meeting before being touched off by Poet's Word, his stablemate, in a compelling QIPCO-sponsored King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. On his latest start he again had to settle for second, finding a concession of 8lb to Enable too much to handle in the 188Bet September Stakes at Kempton.

Capri was a close fifth to Enable in this month's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, having won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and William Hill St Leger last season. He is among five Aidan O'Brien-trained representatives.