Stradivarius heads Long Distance Cup entries at Ascot

Frankie Dettori celebrates on Stradivarius

Stradivarius has been flawless this season and heads ten entries for the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup, which is the first race on QIPCO British Champions Day.

The four-year-old's successive wins in the Mansionbet Yorkshire Cup, Gold Cup, Qatar Goodwood Cup and Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup - all of them QIPCO British Champions Series races - earned his connections a £1 million bonus offered by Weatherbys Hamilton.

Bred and owned by Bjorn Nielsen, Stradivarius was a close third in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup last year and is unbeaten since.

If Stradivarius caps a perfect campaign then the John Gosden-trained colt will become only the second horse to have won five races that fall under the QIPCO British Champions Series umbrella in the same season. The mighty Frankel achieved the feat in 2012.

Gosden could also call on the services of Weekender.

Irish-trained challengers have won six of the previous eight runnings and are strongly represented Aidan O'Brien and Willie Mullins.

As expected, O'Brien's Flag Of Honour, winner of the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, has been supplemented. He has thrived since being upped in distance and on his latest start made all for Classic glory at the Curragh.

O'Brien has four other entries to juggle, including Kew Gardens and Capri, the past two winners of the William Hill St Leger.

Thomas Hobson, the smooth Doncaster Cup winner, is set to represent Mullins, while Desert Skyline, winner of the Doncaster Cup last year, and Mount Moriah, a gallant fourth in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup 12 months ago, are also on course to run.