Jockey Richard Johnson reaches 100 winners for the season

Richard Johnson

Richard Johnson reached 100 winners for the season when steering Arty Campbell to victory at Hereford.

The champion jump jockey took his career tally to 3,500 career winners only last month and hit another landmark at his local course in the equestrianprojects.co.uk Handicap Hurdle.

However, it was not entirely straightforward as Arty Campbell (11-4 favourite) tried to duck out at the final flight after going into the lead at the penultimate hurdle.

Johnson quickly got his mount concentrating on the job in hand again and Bernard Llewellyn's charge regained control from long-time leader Stonemadforspeed to score by three and a quarter lengths.

"He was travelling so well I thought turning in, I'd let him bowl along. He had a good look but as soon as the other horse came to him, picked up well again," Johnson told At The Races.

"It's fantastic to get to 100 again, especially here at Hereford.

"There's a lot of people I know here today and my mum and dad are here. It's nice they've come for a day out."

Johnson has been champion for the last three seasons after being runner-up to Tony McCoy on 16 occasions. He leads the field again after going to the top of the table at the beginning of the month when nosing ahead of Harry Skelton, who had set a strong pace during the summer months.