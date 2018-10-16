Hidden Cyclone retired by Shark Hanlon at Punchestown

Hidden Cyclone

Popular veteran Hidden Cyclone has been retired after finishing third at Punchestown on Tuesday.

Trained for the entirety of his career by Shark Hanlon, the 13-year-old won 17 of his 48 races, earning almost £500,000 in the process.

He won four times in Grade Two company - twice over hurdles and twice over fences - and finished second four times at the highest level.

"It's great that he's retiring in one piece as he's been a great horse for me and the Mees (owners)," said Hanlon.

"He's won a lot of prize money and has run 48 times and been in the money on all bar eight of those races. We've had some great days with him and he was second in a Galway Hurdle and second in a Ryanair Chase.

"He still loves riding out in the mornings and will continue to do that. Hopefully one day we will get another one like him."