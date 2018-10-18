Edmunds thrilled with Maria's Benefit

Newton Abbot

Stuart Edmunds has high hopes for the season ahead with Maria's Benefit following her successful debut over fences at Newton Abbot.

The Grade Two-winning hurdler was sent off at odds on for her chasing bow, and produced an assured round of jumping to win a three-runner affair by nine lengths.

Newport Pagnell-based Edmunds said: "It was a big relief that she won, and it was a good performance. She has come out of the race really well.

"We changed her bit, which helped her, and I couldn't be happier with her.

"I think she will go to Bangor for a mares' Listed chase. I think that is the right race to go for, and she will have an entry in that. The first meeting at Cheltenham comes a bit too soon.

"We will take it a step at a time, but looking further ahead the Wayward Lad at Kempton over Christmas might be an option."