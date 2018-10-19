Preview of all six races at Ascot's British Champions Day on Saturday

Cracksman bids for a repeat success in the Champion Stakes

Saturday afternoon sees the eighth edition of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, a day when the best horses from across Europe compete for six major prizes.

Previous years have seen Frankel, Minding and the returning Cracksman secure victory and their place in racing history.

Saturday's card again includes four Group 1 contests, as well as a Group 2 for the stayers on a day capped by a fiendishly difficult handicap which is worth more than £150,000 to the winner.

Here is our preview of Saturday's card…

Thomas Hobson (left) is looking to upset the season's leading stayer Stradivarius

13:25 - QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (Two miles).

The weather has not been kind to Ascot this week, with spells of heavy rain meaning the ground will be testing. That kind of surface will not suit likely odds-on favourite Stradivarius, who is unbeaten since the middle of last summer when faced with quick ground. His two defeats have come with cut, including in this race 12 months ago, although that was a far tougher assignment than this year. Aidan O'Brien provides three of the other six runners, with Flag Of Honour seemingly most fancied, but the ground and stamina test could prove ideal for the Willie Mullins-trained THOMAS HOBSON who impressed in landing the Doncaster Cup last month.

Sprinter Librisa Breeze (right) is another champion back to defend his crown

14:00 - QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (Six furlongs).

The Tin Man and LIBRISA BREEZE, winners of the last two editions, return to try and claim their second sprint crowns and both will be well suited by the rain-softened going. The Tin Man was in top form in winning the Sprint Cup at Haydock last time out and should run well, but there are question marks over Librisa Breeze's recent form, albeit all coming on ground that would not have suited him at all. It would be no shock at all to see Dean Ivory's fast-finishing grey follow up if he can bounce back to his best now the rain has arrived. Ayr Gold Cup dead-heater Son Of Rest could go well at a big price along with Donjuan Triumphant, who ran a cracking race behind The Tin Man at Haydock after missing the break.

Lah Ti Dar is favourite to land the Fillies & Mares prize

14:40 - QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (12 furlongs).

LAH TI DAR will be a short-priced favourite here after taking on the colts and finishing second in last month's St Leger at Doncaster. She faces ground this soft for the first time in her brief career, with only her ultra-impressive maiden win coming with much in the way of cut. Aidan O'Brien runs six of the 11-strong field, with Hydrangea back to defend her crown after what seems like a wasted season running on ground much faster than she would prefer. Back on a softer surface she should give Lah Ti Dar most to do, while stable companion Magical should also run well, most likely from the front.

Addeybb is out to prove himself on faster ground in Lockinge

15:15 - Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) (One mile).

What a race!

Roaring Lion steps back to a mile after progressing well over 10 furlongs, but he faces a superb set of rivals including the wonderful five-times Group 1 winning filly Laurens and progressive French raider Recoletos. This race is full of plot lines, but one of the most interesting dates back to the season-opening Lincoln Handicap where the first two runners home were ADDEYBB and Lord Glitters. The latter has improved since and tried to come from too far back in the Woodbine Mile in Canada last time out, but connections have been patient in waiting for soft ground for Addeybb and William Haggas' charge can make the most of his favoured conditions to secure his biggest career pot. He will get a fast pace to run at, most likely set by Laurens, and can pounce late.

Gallant grey Capri (second right) won the St Leger last year and drops back in trip to challenge Cracksman in the Champion

15:50 - QIPCO Champion Stakes (British Champions Middle Distance) (10 furlongs).

Another defending champion returns, this time Cracksman who was a hugely-impressive seven-length winner of this race 12 months ago in similar conditions. This year has been a strange one for John Gosden's colt, though, as he ran lazily before just getting up to beat the doughty Salouen in the Coronation Cup and was then beaten by Poet's Word in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes on ground that was much too quick. Crystal Ocean has an obvious chance based on his improved form this summer but I'll take a chance on CAPRI, who has some form on soft ground and ran a superb race when fifth from a prominent slot in the Arc de Triomphe a fortnight ago.

Raising Sand is looking for another major Ascot success under jockey Nicola Currie

16:30 - Balmoral Handicap (sponsored by QIPCO) (One mile).

The key race here is likely to be the Challenge Cup, run at Ascot a month ago over seven furlongs, which was won impressively by RAISING SAND. He is a regular at the track, with seven of his last nine runs coming at the Berkshire venue, and his form with cut in the ground is much superior. The six-pound rise for that win should just about be within his compass, and the main threat could come from Flaming Spear who was a fast-finishing fifth after being left with an awful lot to do. Of those at a much bigger price expect a decent run from Waarif, who has progressed more than 20 pounds up the handicap this year but continues to run well and will love the ground.