Roaring Lion just denies I Can Fly in thrilling finish to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Roaring Lion (R) battled to victory in the QEII Stakes to make it four Group 1 wins in 2018

Roaring Lion produced a brave performance to win the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot and cap a superb season.

John Gosden's colt (2/1 fav) made it four Group 1 successes on the trot under Oisin Murphy, adding the mile feature to his victories in the Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes.

Gosden had been concerned over soft ground for the son of Kitten's Joy, but his class carried him to victory in what turned out to be a thrilling finish.

Outsider Century Dream appeared set to claim his biggest career success when he hit the front inside the final furlong.

But there were challengers all around, and Murphy guided Roaring Lion to the front before holding off another fast finisher in 33/1 outsider I Can Fly.

Century Dream would have to settle for third at 25/1, with the front three covered by less than a length.

Gosden was adding to his earlier victory with Stradivarius in the Long Distance Cup while Roaring Lion is owned by Qatar Racing, whose Sheikh Fahad sponsors British Champions Day along with his brothers.

The trainer said: "Oisin said he hated the ground. That is no-one's fault, it is very deep. He won on fast ground at Leopardstown and he is probably a good ground, good to firm ground horse.

"He showed his class and I thought the jockey showed his class, as he did not panic. He could have panicked at the two and thrown everything at it, but he nursed him and got him there.

"Having walked the track I reassured everyone it was fine, but it is real deep, autumn ground. He was not happy on it, but he had the class to do it. Full marks to the horse.

"The horse and he (Murphy) have grown in confidence together, which is an important thing. It is like a motor-racing driver with their car - when they get in tune with one and other."

"It was very brave of the owners to run, because he is going to stud and if had got beaten they would have done nothing but devalue their horse. It's their sponsorship, so it is fantastic to win this race for them.

"It is down to horse and jockey and rather brave owners. I nearly got the wobbles watching it!"

"He has never missed a dance and I think he will go to stud. I think that was his swansong and he will be greatly missed.

"He is a much better horse than that and on good ground he would have flown home. He got the job done through guts. It is great credit to the horse."