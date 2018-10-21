Jury Duty wins American Grand National

Jury Duty (left) - won American Grand National

Jury Duty provided Gordon Elliott and Robbie Power with a famous victory at Far Hills on Saturday evening in the American Grand National.

The race may bear little resemblance to its Aintree namesake the pair won with Silver Birch in 2007 given it takes place over hurdles, however, there were still $450,000 up for grabs.

Up against several familiar rivals including stablemate Clarcam, Ben Pauling's Jaleo, Charlie Longsdon's Hammersly Lake and Hinterland and Days Of Heaven, formerly trained by Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson respectively, Jury Duty ran out a convincing winner.

It was Emmet Mullins' Tornado Watch who was able to go with him turning for home, but he was eventually beaten by three and a quarter lengths.

Elliott currently holds the English National title with Tiger Roll and the Irish National through General Principle.