Roaring Lion team eye Breeders' Cup bid

Roaring Lion - could head to America for final start

A crack at the Breeders' Cup would be a "shot to nothing" for Roaring Lion, according to his connections.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old won his fourth straight Group One on Champions Day, over a trip short of his best on ground that was not ideal in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

While he is by an American sire in Kitten's Joy, he was a turf horse and with the 10-furlong Breeders' Cup Classic run on dirt, there is a small possibility Roaring Lion could step up in trip and take on Enable in the Turf.

"Sheikh Fahad is very keen to go to the Breeders' Cup. He believes this horse is very much the best mile-and-a-quarter horse in the world and he can overcome all of the difficulties that would go with running a horse on dirt for the first time," the owner's racing manager David Redvers told Racing UK's Luck On Sunday.

"He may well be right, but he has been on the go since February. I haven't spoken to anybody from Mr Gosden's yard this morning, or John himself, to find out how he has come out of the race.

"He had a tough race yesterday because he was running on ground he's not made to run in. If he can do what he's done all season and bounce back, he may well take his chance."

He went on: "He is in the Turf as well. There's great chat in the press about John Gosden being quite brilliant at keeping his horses apart and that this was was another example yesterday, but I don't believe that for a second.

"If the decision was taken to take on Enable then we would be delighted to do so, but I think the main point about the Breeders' Cup debate is that it is a shot to nothing.

"If the horse is in really good fettle, if he's bouncing like he's done all season then he may well go, but that decision will be made as late as possible by John Gosden and Sheikh Fahad and I'm going to stay right out of it."