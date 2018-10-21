Desert Encounter heading back to Sheema Classic

Desert Encounter - Sheema Classic a target

Desert Encounter could return to Meydan for a second crack at the Dubai Sheema Classic after he landed a first triumph at the top level in the Canadian International at Woodbine.

David Simcock's admirably consistent six-year-old gelding stayed on strongly to deny fellow UK raider Thundering Blue by a length, setting up another trip overseas.

The victory prompted an invitation to the Japan Cup in Tokyo on November 25, while the long-term objective is the Sheema Classic in which he was well-beaten behind Hawkbill after being slowly away.

"It looked as though he had a good chance of winning over there. There was only the other English horse, Thundering Blue, to beat really and he did him for speed," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner Abdulla Al Mansoori.

"He's got a good turn of foot in that grade. It was lovely.

"He's been invited to the Japan Cup, but I don't know if he'll go out there.

"I think the long-term plan is to go to Meydan in the spring for the Sheema Classic, I expect."