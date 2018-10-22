The New One could be retired after Ffos Las flop

The New One: Could be retired after poor reappearance

Nigel Twiston-Davies admitted retirement is a possibility for The New One following his disappointing return to action at Ffos Las on Saturday.

The popular 10-year-old was aiming to defend his crown in the Welsh Champion Hurdle having made a successful start in each of the seven previous seasons he has been in training.

However, after racing prominently, the 20-times winner who has earned over £1million in prize-money faded tamely to finish a disappointing seventh of eight runners.

"He's fine. I have no idea what we're going to do with him now," the Naunton handler said on Monday morning.

Asked if retirement was a possibility, the trainer added: "Retirement is always a possibility, but I really don't know at the moment.

"I haven't discussed it with the owners or anything yet. We'll see."