Aidan O'Brien has eight in Vertem Futurity Trophy

Magna Grecia chases home Persian King at Newmarket

Supplementary entry Magna Grecia is among eight possibles from the Aidan O'Brien stable for the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday.

Magna Grecia looked a colt brimming with promise when he was just touched off by Persian King in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket early this month, after making a winning debut at Naas at the end of September.

O'Brien, who has won the two-year-old Group One over a mile eight times, has a powerful contingent - among a field of 19 at the five-day stage - that includes Japan, winner of the Beresford Stakes.

Completing his team are Jean-Luc Lagardere runner-up Broome, Cape Of Good Hope, Circus Maximus, Zetland Stakes scorer Norway, Sydney Opera House and Western Australia.

There was a second supplementary entry on Monday in the Ralph Beckett-trained Stormwave, who made a winning debut at Salisbury three weeks ago.

Charlie Hills has put in Phoenix Of Spain, who was second to Dewhurst winner Too Darn Hot in the Champagne Stakes.

Two trainers are two-handed - John Gosden with Kick On and Turgenev and Andrew Balding through Dashing Willoughby and Fox Tal.

Completing the list are Tom Dascombe's Great Scot, Karl Burke's Kadar, Charlie Fellowes' King Ottokar, Richard Hannon's Kuwait Currency, and David Simcock's Raakib Alhawa.