Cheltenham try to ban touts

Cheltenham racecourse will move to ban ticket touts from the track by seeking an injunction at the High Court on Wednesday.

As is the case at other major sporting events across the country, touts have been attending the home of National Hunt racing for several years, but that could soon change.

Ian Renton, regional director for the south west region of The Jockey Club, said: "Touting is an activity that occurs on our property on racedays and has a negative impact on our racegoers. It is a subject that we have had a considerable amount of negative feedback from our customers.

"For the past few years, we have been working to try to ensure that they are prohibited from trading on our property and tomorrow's High Court hearing is the next step in this legal process.

"We very much hope for the hearing to be successful and for us to be able to protect our racegoers in future."