Brundtland set for Prix Royal-Oak bid

Trainer Charlie Appleby (left) - targeting Prix Royal-Oak

Brundtland could put his unbeaten record on the line in the Prix Royal-Oak at Chantilly on Sunday.

Trainer Charlie Appleby is considering taking aim at the one-mile-seven-furlong Group One with the son of Dubawi after he followed up his Prix Niel victory with a second Group Two success at ParisLongchamp in the Prix Chaudenay on Arc weekend.

Appleby said: "We've got Brundtland in this weekend in the Prix Royal-Oak at Chantilly and we will take a look at that towards the end of the week and make a call then.

"Whether he runs there or not I don't know, but if he doesn't then he will be finished for the year. The original plan was to knock him on the head for the season, but he has come out of Longchamp so well.

"I was quite surprised, to be honest. When a horse is quite lightly raced you don't know how they will take it.

"We are learning on the job with him, but he seems to be thriving on his racing."

Brundtland has won four races overall, also landing a Newmarket maiden and a Listed prize at Clairefontaine.