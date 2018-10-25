Latrobe ruled out of Melbourne Cup bid

Latrobe (centre) ruled out of the Melbourne Cup

Irish Derby winner Latrobe has been ruled out of this year's Melbourne Cup by owner Lloyd Williams.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained three-year-old headed Down Under with a similar profile to Rekindling, winner of the Cup last year for Williams and O'Brien.

However, after discussions between all concerned, it has been decided Latrobe will contest the Mackinnon Stakes over 10 furlongs instead.

"Latrobe will not run in the Melbourne Cup. He will be entered in the Group One 2000 metre race on the final day [of the carnival]," Williams told www.theage.com.au.

"It has been decided the Cup this year at 3200 metres is too soon for him."

Williams, who has won the Melbourne Cup more than anybody else, still has the current favourite for the race in Yucatan - trained by O'Brien's father Aidan.