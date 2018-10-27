Magna Grecia edges Trophy tussle at Doncaster

Donnacha O'Brien riding Magna Grecia (left) wins at Doncaster

Magna Grecia demonstrated a determined attitude as he gave Aidan O'Brien a ninth win in the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.

Narrowly defeated in the Autumn Stakes by Andre Fabre's Persian King last time out, he stayed on best of all to narrowly deny Charlie Hills' Phoenix Of Spain.

Stablemates Western Australia and Circus Maximus ensured the race was run at a solid gallop, but it was Donnacha O'Brien's mount who just prevailed by a head as the 2-1 favourite.

O'Brien said: "I'm delighted with him, he's still a bit babyish but he's coming forward lovely.

"We think a mile will be his thing next year."

The result provided his young rider with yet another Group One in what has been a stellar season.

Set to be crowned Irish champion jockey, he has also won the Oaks, 2000 Guineas and Irish Derby among a host of big-race successes this term.

A stewards' inquiry was called as there appeared to be contact between the first two, initially when Magna Grecia moved out from behind his stable companions to make his challenge and then just before the line, but there was no change to the result.