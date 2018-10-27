Cheltenham review: Master plan works for Pearl

Pearl of the West ridden by Sean Bowen wins the Masterson Holdings Hurdle

John McConnell showed he is more than capable of mixing it with the big boys after his well devised plan for Pearl Of The West came to fruition in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Having come up short in a Grade Three at Tipperary last time out, the four-year-old daughter of Teofilo never missed a beat in front in the extended two-mile prize, coming home a decisive three-and-a-quarter-length winner from last season's Triumph Hurdle sixth Redicean.

McConnell, celebrating his first winner at the track, said: "I'm delighted for the filly as she has been running consistently all year. I thought we would have a go at the big boys and she did us proud.

"I had this race in mind eight weeks ago. I might have left her a little short in a Graded race at Tipperary last time.

"It's a big thing for us, even though it is not one of the big meetings here. Even yesterday you could sense the atmosphere and the big guys being nervous."

Paul Nicholls was absent from the track on Friday as he celebrated the wedding of Will Biddick, and the 10-times champion trainer had another good reason to raise a glass after Modus got up by a head in the Randox Health Handicap Chase.

Nicholls said of the 4-1 winner: "We had a good day yesterday at Will Biddick's wedding and we've had a good day today.

"He did well early on last year then he lost his way. He jumped well today, although he probably wants a bit further (than two miles).

"Barry (Geraghty) gave him a great ride. One thing he does is gallop all the way to the line. He got a bit tight at the last, but the horse he beat (Duke Of Navan) is a good horse."

Rebecca Curtis hopes Relentless Dreamer can develop into a live contender for the Grand National this season and his prospects of fulfilling that expectation were advanced with a determined neck success in the "Matchbook Betting Exchange" Handicap Chase.

Curtis said of the 16-1 winner: "This was so nice for Nigel (Morris) as he has been one of my best owners. His bits of work over the last few weeks have improved nicely.

"The one race I'd like to see him in is the Grand National. The plan was to come here today and come back at the November meeting."