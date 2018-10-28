Politologue set for Ascot reappearance

Politologue - set to return at Ascot

Paul Nicholls is leaning towards making the Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot the first port of call for dual Grade One winner Politologue.

The 10 times champion trainer has earmarked the two-mile-five Grade Two contest on November 24 as the seven-year-old's most likely starting point as opposed to an outing in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on the same day.

Nicholls said: "Politologue will go straight to either Ascot or Haydock. He will probably go to Ascot for the 1965 Chase.

"If all the good horses go to Haydock first there is no point going there first time out.

"I'm not saying he will stay three miles but John (Hales, owner) would like to see him over it one day.

"He might just be a good middle distance horse. Kempton over three miles maybe for him but three-and-a-quarter miles at Cheltenham is a different thing."

The Ditcheat handler will keep an eye on the weather ahead of making a decision as to which route he takes with Clan Des Obeaux and Black Corton.

He added: "Clan Des Obeaux will be in the Charlie Hall and we always wanted to go for that and if the ground is soft enough and on the easy side of good he would go there, but he could run at Down Royal instead. If the ground is quicker Black Corton could run in the Charlie Hall."