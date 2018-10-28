Holdthasigreen wins dramatic Prix Royal-Oak

Aidan O'Brien: Out of luck in France

Holdthasigreen won a dramatic race for the Prix Royal-Oak at Chantilly with Flag Of Honour and Brundtland a little unfortunate.

Tony Piccone kicked on some way from home on the Bruno Audouin-trained six-year-old and was all out to beat Called To The Bar by three-quarters of a length with Morgan Le Faye a short neck a way third.

The winner had finished second in the Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend.

However, there was a crucial incident early in the 15-furlong Group One when Aidan O'Brien's Flag Of Honour almost ran out at the course crossing.

Ryan Moore's mount stopped the Charlie Appleby-trained Brundtland in his tracks and the pair suddenly found themselves at the rear of the field.

It cost both horses their winning chance. They finished close-up but were only the heels of the first three at the line.

Brundtland was only a short neck off third place in fourth with Flag Of Honour a head back in fifth.

Neither Andrew Balding's Horseplay nor the Willie Mullins-trained Max Dynamite posed a real threat and filled the last two places.