Aidan O'Brien hopeful over Mendelssohn Classic bid

Mendelssohn - plenty of dirt experience ahead of the Classic

Aidan O'Brien feels Mendelssohn's experience of racing on dirt will stand him in good stead in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The three-year-old colt has recovered after struggling on a sloppy surface in the Kentucky Derby in the spring with three good efforts since.

His latest run was in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Cup a month ago when he was only beaten two lengths into third place to suggest he could be a big player in the Classic.

"Everything is good with him so far. We have to be very happy with him. He has had the experience," said O'Brien.

"You try different things but it is a bit different for us from people training in America. We are training over here and going over so we do have to try and learn what does and doesn't work."

While he still has to finalise his team, O'Brien named Magical and So Perfect are set to travel.

"Magical is going for the Turf. She came out of Ascot well so that would be good. She'd be open to improvement that filly. It will be interesting to see," said the Ballydoyle handler.

"The filly (So Perfect) was second in the Phoenix and third in the Cheveley Park. We just have to decide whether we run her in the mile for fillies or the six furlong sprint. She is a little bit up in the air.

"They are all being scoped and blooded. If all those things are right we will let them go but if any of them have any issues with either scoping or blood than obviously they won't travel."