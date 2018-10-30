Duretto doubt for Melbourne Cup bid

Duretto during a Werribee trackwork session at Werribee Racecourse

Duretto's participation in the Lexus Melbourne Cup remains in the balance following an injury scare.

The horse has been at the University of Melbourne Equine Centre after he was found to be lame in his left foreleg following a track gallop at the Werribee International Horse Centre on Saturday.

Bone scans have failed to reveal any serious problems. However, Duretto will remain at the equine centre and will be further examined on Wednesday to see whether he will be fit enough to be a final acceptor for the big race.

Trained by Andrew Balding, Duretto shaped well on his warm-up run for next Tuesday's Flemington showpiece when fourth to Best Solution in the Caulfield Cup.

The stewards' report on www.racingvictoria.com.au read: "Racing Victoria stewards advise that bone scans conducted today on the Andrew Balding-trained Duretto at the University of Melbourne Equine Centre have not presented any identifiable issues with the horse.

"UoM veterinarians will, however, keep Duretto at the Equine Centre overnight and conduct further examinations tomorrow to help determine why the horse was lame in its left foreleg following a track gallop at the Werribee International Horse Centre last Saturday.

"The results of tomorrow's further examinations will assist Mr Balding, in consultation with his veterinarians and RV veterinarians, to determine whether Duretto is in a suitable condition to be a final acceptor for next Tuesday's $7.3 million Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

"Duretto, who was paid up as a second acceptor for the Melbourne Cup yesterday, has been restricted to box rest for the past three days."