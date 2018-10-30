Sky Bet extend Supreme sponsorship for five more years

Summeville Boy - winner of last season's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Sky Bet are to continue their sponsorship of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival for a further five years.

The two-mile Grade One contest is the traditional curtain-raiser to the four-day extravaganza, and will take place on March 12 next year.

Leeds-based Sky Bet first supported the Supreme in 2014, and the extension of their sponsorship will take the backing until at least 2023 - 10 years in total.

Winners of the five renewals under the Sky Bet banner include such stars at Douvan in 2015 and Altior in 2016.

Ian Proctor, chief executive of Sky Betting & Gaming, said: "The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle is an iconic part of the racing calendar, and we have loved being associated with it.

"I am thrilled we have agreed to extend our sponsorship for another five years, and cannot wait to hear that famous Cheltenham roar again next year."

Ian Renton, Jockey Club regional director for Cheltenham & the South West, said: "We thoroughly enjoy our partnership with Sky Bet, and I am delighted that we are to work together for a further five years.

"The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle always provides a great race to start the Festival - and with many winners going on to victory again at the highest level, it really is a race to savour."

In addition to the Supreme, Sky Bet will also continue to support a series of races on the 'Road To Cheltenham'.