Drunk man arrested for riding horse at Breeders' Cup

A general view of the Churchill Downs grandstands

A man has been arrested for attempting to ride a horse onto the track at the Breeders' Cup in Kentucky while drunk, local media report.

Kentucky state police said Michael Wells-Rody, 24, "was manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages" when he "sneaked into a restricted area he was not authorised to be in" and mounted a horse.

He made it out of the tunnel area and "into the track entrance", police said.

Wells-Rody was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct and is due to appear in court on Monday, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Accelerate won the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs, one of the biggest meetings on the US racing calendar.

Accelerate won the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs, ridden by jockey Joel Rosari

Enable continued her winning run with an epic success in the Breeders' Cup Turf, ridden by Frankie Dettori.