Straight to Haydock for Clan Des Obeaux

Sam Twiston-Davies riding Clan Des Obeaux

Paul Nicholls' hand may be forced to run Clan Des Obeaux in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on his seasonal reappearance.

Having bypassed an outing in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday on account of the quick ground, the six-year-old may now head straight to the Grade One prize on November 24.

Ditcheat trainer Nicholls said: "I would have love to have run Clan Des Obeaux in the Charlie Hall, but he just wants cut in the ground.

"I might end up getting forced to run in the Betfair Chase.

"It's probably not ideal - but what else do you do? Otherwise, he will end up running off top weight in a handicap. We will make plans when it rains."

The 10-time champion trainer has not ruled out giving recent Old Roan Chase winner Frodon a shot at the BetVictor Chase at Cheltenham on November 17, for which he is as short as 12-1.

Nicholls said: "I've not made a plan yet for Frodon. He is entered in the BetVictor, although we will just see what is what.

"Harry (Cobden), Sam (Twiston-Davies) and Bryony (Frost) have all won on him - but Bryony got a great tune out of him at Aintree."