Guitar Pete tuned up for Cheltenham

Guitar Pete (left)

Greystoke-based Nicky Richards is eyeing another Cheltenham victory with Guitar Pete in the BetVictor Gold Cup on Saturday week.

The grey was a Grade One-winning hurdler in his younger days with the late Dessie Hughes, and was revitalised by Richards last season having seemingly lost his way.

He went up a stone in the weights and won the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in December, and finished a fine second at Wetherby on his recent comeback in the race he won last year from 12lb lower.

"Guitar Pete is grand after Wetherby and the BetVictor Gold Cup is very much the thinking now," said Richards.

"I thought he ran great race at Wetherby in the circumstances, as the first thing you have to say about him is that he wants softer ground.

"He goes well at Cheltenham and should be right in the mix for the BetVictor Gold Cup - I would be very hopeful that he will run a good race."

Guitar Pete ran in the corresponding race last year but was almost brought down at the first fence.

The weights for the BetVictor Gold Cup are released on Wednesday.