Dingo Dollar to have Thursday prep at Newbury

Dingo Dollar - will have prep for Ladbrokes Trophy on Thursday

Alan King will give Dingo Dollar a prep run at Newbury on Thursday with a view to returning for next month's Ladbrokes Trophy.

King took the prestigious staying handicap chase, formerly known as the Hennessy, with Smad Place in 2015 - and has Dingo Dollar in mind after he was given 10st 9lb when the weights were announced on Wednesday for this year's renewal on December 1.

The six-year-old improved last season, registering two successes over fences - including a 15-length victory in a novices' handicap at Newbury.

"Dingo Dollar is in in good form at home, and we are looking to head for the Ladbrokes Trophy," said King.

"We would like to get one run in beforehand, and he is declared to run at Newbury tomorrow over hurdles.

"He is a nice horse who doesn't want the ground to be too soft, and I think he could be a Scottish National horse in the long term."

David Pipe, who saddled Madison Du Berlais to score in 2008, is considering the Ladbrokes Trophy for Un Temps Pour Tout - not seen out since winning at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2017.

"Un Temps Pour Tout is back, and we are looking forward to this season with him," said Pipe.

"He missed last year through injury, and we are hoping to have a full season with him this time around.

"He will be entered in the Grand National as his long term target, and other long-distance chases will be on his agenda.

"He is entered in the Ladbrokes Trophy, and the race is a possibility."

Paul Nicholls, who has won this race three times as a trainer, has six entries this year - including Black Corton, who was second in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on his reappearance.

"Black Corton ran well behind Definitly Red in the Charlie Hall Chase," said Nicholls.

"The winner was rated 11lb higher - so our horse ran a really good, solid race.

"The Wetherby race was a step up in class to what he was running in last year, and he ran well.

"Black Corton (who won eight races last season) won't find it as easy as last season, because it is a bit of a different ball game - he was able to boss around horses that he was better than.

"We will look at something like the Ladbrokes Trophy with him."

Terrefort is the 8-1 favourite with the sponsors after being allotted 11st 5lb, and Nicky Henderson's charge could attempt to be the first five-year-old winner.

Henderson has also entered Vyta Du Roc, Janika and Beware The Bear.

The weights are headed by the Colin Tizzard-trained Thistlecrack on 11st 12lb.

Among 12 Irish-trained possibles are Noel Meade's Snow Falcon, winner of the Kerry National at Listowel and a Grade Two chase at Down Royal already this season.

Willie Mullins has eight entries, including last year's winner Total Recall who has 11st 3lb - 9lb more than he carried in 2017.