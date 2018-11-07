Altior among King George entry

Altior

Last year's winner Might Bite and Champion Chase hero Altior are among 33 entries for the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Nicky Henderson has put two of his stable stars in the three-mile Christmas showpiece, along with Top Notch and Terrefort.

Might Bite is 9-4 favourite with the sponsors - and if he takes in the Christmas highlight again he will bid to join the list of dual winners, the latest of which was Silviniaco Conti in 2013-14.

Silviniaco Conti's trainer Paul Nicholls has five in the list - Politologue, Black Corton, Clan des Obeaux, Cyrname and Frodon.

Colin Tizzard has put in 2016 victor Thistlecrack and Cheltenham Gold Cup scorer Native River, as well as Sizing Tennessee.

Waiting Patiently is an interesting contender for Yorkshire-based trainer Ruth Jefferson.

Willie Mullins is responsible for five of the 11 Irish-trained hopefuls.

The Closutton handler's squad is headed by Footpad, who could make his seasonal reappearance this weekend.

Mullins has also entered Punchestown Gold Cup hero Bellshill, Al Boum Photo, Kemboy and Total Recall - while Noel Meade has given the option to Road To Respect, Snow Falcon and Disko.

Gordon Elliott's trio of Don Poli, Outlander and Shattered Love complete the well-represented Irish contingent.