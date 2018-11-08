Colin Tizzard stars set to clash in Betfair Chase at Haydock

Thistlecrack is among the Betfair Chase entries

Colin Tizzard has raised the exciting prospect of Thistlecrack taking on stablemate Native River in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on November 24.

The 2016 King George winner has had three races since his biggest success over fences without tasting any further glory in what has been an injury-hit couple of years.

On his most recent outing in last year's King George, though, he was a respectable fourth behind Might Bite, beaten less than six lengths.

While he has been given handicap options in the BetVictor Gold Cup and the Ladbrokes Trophy, Tizzard feels a level weights contest, which will mean a clash with Gold Cup winner Native River and possibly Might Bite, will suit him best.

"He's fit and well, and we will probably go to Haydock," Tizzard told the Daily Mirror.

"We've entered him in some handicaps, but that is to cover all bases in case the ground stops us.

"He doesn't need it heavy - as long as it's softer than good."