Altior has Shloer option at Cheltenham

Altior

Nicky Henderson is not ruling out the possibility of Altior making his return to action in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday week.

The brilliant eight-year-old missed the first half of last season after undergoing wind surgery, but returned as good as ever in the spring to claim a third Cheltenham Festival success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

He has not been seen in competitive action since winning his second Celebration Chase at Sandown in April.

However, Altior is reported to be in rude health ahead of his seasonal reappearance, with Henderson still considering whether to run at Cheltenham next week or head straight for the Tingle Creek at Sandown on December 8.

He said: "He will probably get entered for it (Shloer Chase) and we will talk about it, but it is possible he will just head to the Tingle Creek.

"All those big horses are in good form and worked yesterday (Wednesday)."

The Seven Barrows handler is also looking forward to the return of his stable jockey Nico de Boinville.

De Boinville has been sidelined by a thumb injury since being unseated from Henderson's Before Midnight in a Chepstow maiden hurdle late last month.

Henderson added: "Nico was in this morning saying he can't feel it and it doesn't hurt and that he will be riding out next week.

"I think he will be back for Might Bite (in the Betfair Chase at Haydock, November 24)."