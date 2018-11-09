Expert Eye retires to stud following Breeders' Cup

Expert Eye ridden by Andrea Atzeni on the way to winning the Qatar Vintage Stakes

Juddmonte Farms has confirmed Breeders' Cup Mile hero Expert Eye has been retired to stud.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old claimed the biggest success of his career at Churchill Downs last Saturday in what proved to be his final career outing.

Expert Eye will stand at Banstead Manor Stud in Newmarket and will command a fee of £20,000.

Stud director Simon Mockridge said in a statement: "We are delighted to announce the arrival of Expert Eye to Juddmonte Farms. He is the first British-trained winner of the Breeders' Cup Mile since 1994, further strengthening one of the most exciting young stallion rosters in Europe.

"We would like to extend special thanks to Sir Michael Stoute and the teams at Freemason Lodge and Beech Hurst Stables for guiding and developing the career of Expert Eye with such skill."

Expert Eye will join an elite band of stallions at Banstead Manor, with the roster headed by the brilliant Frankel, whose stud fee will be £175,000 for the 2019 breeding season.

Mockridge added: "Heading the Juddmonte roster is of course Frankel, who continues to rewrite the record books as a sire as well as a racehorse.

"He reached the landmark total of 20 Northern Hemisphere Group winners this year, faster than any other European stallion in the history of the Pattern.

"He has firmly established himself as one of the leading sires in the Northern Hemisphere, second only to his sire Galileo, by Group winners (24) and black type winners (33) from his 2014-2016 crops."

The other stallions at Banstead are Bated Breath (£10,000), Kingman (£75,000) and Oasis Dream (£30,000).