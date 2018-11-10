Royal Line slams Doncaster rivals in November Handicap

Rab Havlin (right) celebrates after Royal Line's victory in the November Handicap

Royal Line capped John Gosden's remarkable season with a record sixth victory for the trainer in Doncaster's November Handicap.

From the moment Havlin and Royal Line headed Birds Of Prey two furlongs out, it was clear the four-year-old was a class apart in this traditionally ultra-competitive mile-and-a-half event.

In Gosden's absence, Havlin was happy to pay tribute to the master trainer's skills.

He said: "We've seen how he can turn horses out after a long lay-off - then we saw Enable again (at the Breeders' Cup) last week."

Royal Line had run only twice since finishing seventh at his first attempt in this race.

"He was rated 96, but he was a three-year-old and this race doesn't have good stats for three-year-olds," added Havlin.

"We did fancy him (then), but he was a lot busier last year.

"He's won it off 105 today, and I hope we can keep him for next year.

"He's the type you'd like to keep around the place."

Havlin had plenty in hand, even though Royal Line was giving up to a stone to all but two of his rivals.

"He's won his last few gallops at home, so we came here hopeful," he said.

"I didn't really have a plan. I thought if he jumps slow, I'll slot in.

"I had to keep letting him go forward, and eventually found a spot one off the fence.

"But then I felt as if I got there a mile too soon - because when they opened up at the three (furlong pole), he just took me in there.

"He really loves soft ground, and he quickened up like a smart horse there."