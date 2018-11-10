Bryony Frost and Present Man in Trophy double

Bryony Frost celebrates after riding Present Man to win the Badger Ales Trophy Handicap Chase at Wincanton

Bryony Frost and Present Man repeated their heroics from last year in the Badger Ales Trophy Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

Frost's victory 12 months ago on the Paul Nicholls-trained Present Man helped her start to scale new heights as a jockey, going on to win in Grade One company aboard Black Corton later in the season.

And it was more of the same for the pair, Present Man returning under top weight this time but able to shrug off his 2lb higher mark after a fantastic round of jumping in the extended three mile, one furlong feature.

Frost was happy to sit just in behind the leader on the 5/1 joint-favourite, but sent him on jumping two out and the eight-year-old had enough in the tank to repel the challenge of 10/1 chance Sumkindofking in second.

It rounded off a fantastic afternoon for local handler Nicholls, who claimed five winners from the seven-race card.