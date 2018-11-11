Footpad expected to be quicky back in action

Footpad - next target likely to remain the same

Willie Mullins believes the setback suffered by Footpad at Naas on Saturday might cost the star chaser around a "week or 10 days" - but should "not interfere" with his next start.

The Arkle Trophy hero lost his unbeaten record over fences when beaten by Saint Calvados in the Poplar Square Chase, making mistakes on the way round and giving Ruby Walsh no chance of keeping the partnership intact at the last.

Mullins said on Sunday: "Footpad is fine. Hopefully it's just an overreach. He's very sore and he got a bang on the front of his leg, on his pastern, and he got an overreach also.

"It looks to be just a typical racing injury that will come right in a couple of weeks or less.

"I think it must have happened early and he probably was just feeling it because he had schooled very well the day before and we had been very happy with him going there.

"Hopefully it's just a blip and I don't think it will interfere with his next run. It might cost him a week or 10 days."

Mullins and Walsh also saw Saldier come down at the last in the Fishery Lane Hurdle, when holding every chance.

The trainer said: "Saldier looks like he has broken a bone in his nose. That's going to take a little bit more time, I think.

"He's going for a scan on Monday and we'll know more about it then and what we'll have to do to fix it.

"Hopefully we can fix him as he stands, rather than having to operate.

"They are are racing injuries, rather than injuries that are going to keep them out for the whole season. It's disappointing and hopefully that'll be it for a while."