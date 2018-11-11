Ballyoisin cruises to victory at Navan

Trainer Enda Bolger

Ballyoisin outclassed his rivals in the thetote.com Fortria Chase at Navan.

Having followed up successive wins over fences at Killarney and Punchestown with victory in a valuable handicap hurdle at Listowel in September, Enda Bolger's stable star was a prohibitively-priced 8-13 favourite returning to the larger obstacles for this Grade Two assignment.

Barry Geraghty sent the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old straight to the lead and set a fierce pace from the outset.

He had the race in safe-keeping round the home turn barring any accidents and safely negotiated the remaining obstacles to seal a dominant and impressive 23-length success.

Ordinary World was second, six lengths ahead of Listen Dear in third. Rock The World was a distant last of four runners.

Bolger said: "We're delighted with him and he's doing everything we're asking of him.

"His jumping is slick and the one question mark we would have is the real heavy winter ground.

"He seems to be in good form all the time at home. We'll follow the ground and follow the money."

He added: "Leopardstown could be his track with all the fences as he loves the jumping.

"He's a dream of a horse."