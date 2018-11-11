Jockey Evan Daly narrowly avoids serious injury

Jockey's Colin Keen and Evan Daly walk the course at Galway

Jockey Evan Daly narrowly avoided serious injury while out running on the track during racing at Navan.

With two rides booked for later in the afternoon, Daly was jogging on the course during the Grade Three For Auction Novice Hurdle.

As the horses entered the back straight, Daly could be spotted just in front of the field until realising the proximity of the runners and quickly moving to his right to get out of the way.

The 7lb claimer was called in before the stewards and told the panel that he was wearing headphones and did not realise the horses were behind him until the last minute.

The stewards cautioned Daly.