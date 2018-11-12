Clyne set to go the Distance at Newbury

Clyne and Adam Wedge come home clear to win the Read Paul Nicholls Exclusively On Betfair Handicap Hurdle

Evan Williams is looking forward to seeing Clyne tackle three miles for the first time in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The six-time winner rounded off last season with what was arguably a career-best effort to finish third in the two-and-a-half-mile Aintree Hurdle, finding only L'Ami Serge and Irish Champion Hurdle hero Supasundae too strong.

With a rating of 152, opportunities for the eight-year-old are limited and Williams is keen to see if his stamina will last out at the Berkshire venue on November 30.

"We'll run him in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury to see where we are," said the Llancarfan-based trainer.

"I just want to run him over a trip. He could have gone to Aintree, but we'd not learn much if we went there over two and a half.

"He didn't run in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby as it went good to firm and he's a horse who wants a bit of a cut."