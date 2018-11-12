Altior goes straight to Sandown for Tingle Creek

Nico De Boinville (C) celebrates after winning on Altior in the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Steeple Chase

Nicky Henderson has decided to skip the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday with Altior.

The champion chaser will instead wait to make his seasonal reappearance in the Tingle Creek at Sandown on December 8.

Henderson said: "He's in terrific form and working very well, but three weeks before it I don't really need a race."

Henderson will instead rely on Brain Power, who was last seen falling in the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree, having finished second in the Arkle to Footpad.

The Seven Barrows handler said: "Brain Power works with him - he's probably the only horse that could, they do everything together. He's in very good form. In his own right, he's a very good horse.

"I do think he's in particularly good form, so he'll do Cheltenham and Altior will wait for the Tingle Creek.

"Altior is ready to run, I could run him, but I just think it's a long way ahead of us and he'll be fresh and well for the Tingle Creek."