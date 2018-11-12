Frodon tops BetVictor Gold Cup contenders

Frodon

Frodon has been left at the head of 28 remaining possibles for the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Thistlecrack has been taken out by Colin Tizzard, meaning the weights have gone up by 4lb. Tizzard could still be represented by Sizing Granite and West Approach.

That leaves Nicky Henderson's Rather Be on exactly 11st, and he will meet his Festival conqueror Mister Whitaker on 9lb better terms.

"Everything has been good, he's got one more bit of work to do," said Henderson.

"He just took a little bit of time to come to hand, but he's in good shape now - his work last weekend was very good.

"His run at Cheltenham was very good, that race (Close Brothers Novices' Handicap) is a real conundrum, you've got to have three runs, you can't go over 145 but if you're 140 you run the risk of not getting in.

"I've got three horses that are on that rating now, so I've got to hold them there between now and next March.

"Two and a half miles around there is just about perfect and good ground will suit him.

"He's progressed every year, so let's hope he can keep it up. His last two bits of work have been very good, so I think the bloom is there."

Frodon could be joined by Paul Nicholls-trained stablemates Le Prezien, Romain De Senam and Movewiththetimes. Aso and Top Gamble are towards the head of the weights, also.

Last year's winner Splash Of Ginge, the Gary Moore pair of Benetar and Baron Alco, Neil Mulholland's Kalondra and Nicky Richards' Caspian Caviar Gold Cup winner Guitar Pete are others to note.

The sole Irish possible is Eric McNamara's Black Scorpion.