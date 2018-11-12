Grand National hero Tiger Roll set for Cheltenham run

Tiger Roll

Grand National hero Tiger Roll is all set to reappear in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham on Friday.

Gordon Elliott's Gigginstown House Stud-owned eight-year-old, who is also a three-time Cheltenham Festival winner, wrote his name into the history books at Aintree in April.

Having sprung back to life last spring, he will find life tougher off top weight back at Prestbury Park.

"That's the plan. We will keep him in cross-country races the whole year up to the Grand National," said Elliott.

"I think the Grand National will be a big ask, as he is not the biggest horse in the world and he is going to have an awful lot of weight in the National.

"If you are not in it, you can't win, and he proved he liked the track. If we get there we would be delighted."

He went on: "When we bought him I never expected to him to do what he has. He has been an amazing little horse and is a favourite at home. If I can get him back to Cheltenham and win four times that would be special for me."

Elliott also had news of Samcro, who was surprisingly beaten on his first outing of the season at Down Royal but remains on target for the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

He said: "He is in good form and is going to work tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. All being well he runs on Sunday.

"I'm not sure who rides him and it will be a last-minute decision, as Jack Kennedy who rides him is suspended."