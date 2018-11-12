Henderson ponders Verdana Blue Greatwood Hurdle run

Jeremiah McGrath riding Verdana Blue (red cap) clear the last to win the Unibet Elite Hurdle at Wincanton

Nicky Henderson would not be keen on Verdana Blue running in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle on Sunday with top weight.

The mare picked up a 5lb penalty for winning the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton on Saturday, and currently only Paul Nicholls' Old Guard is above her in the handicap.

Were he to come out then Verdana Blue would rate a doubtful runner.

The Seven Barrows trainer said: "There is a clause that states the penalty shouldn't take you above 11st 12lb missing from this race. I've spoken to the BHA and they are not sure why it isn't there.

"If the top one comes out it takes her up to 11st 12lb and plus her 5lb penalty that means her running off 12st 3lb and she will not be running off that.

"It is possible she will run in there. She wouldn't stay two and half (miles), so I don't think we can go down that road (Mares' Hurdle) unfortunately."

Henderson could also run Charli Parcs.

Mohaayed, Global Citizen, Silver Streak, Nube Negra and Irish Roe are among the 28 remaining entries.

The only Irish possible is the Gordon Elliott-trained Brelade.