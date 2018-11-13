Wholestone a Long Distance runner at Newbury

Wholestone

Wholestone is to be aimed at the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury following his weekend victory at Aintree.

Third to Penhill in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained seven-year-old delighted connections with his effort on Merseyside, where he obliged in a conditions hurdle.

Anthony Bromley, bloodstock adviser to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: "We were thrilled to bits with him.

"The plan now is to go for the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. The idea is to head to Newbury, then if he is good enough go for the Long Walk at Ascot near Christmas."

Wholestone will not be tackling fences any time soon.

Bromley added: "A lot of the staying novice hurdlers from last year are going novice chasing, and it is the same old characters that remain in this division.

"There is no desire to go novice chasing with him, and we plan to keep going over hurdles.

"He has won a Relkeel Hurdle, so I thought the two-and-a-half (miles) at Aintree was a good starting point, against a lot of three-mile hurdlers. He will strip a lot fitter for that, and Nigel said he will improve for that run."

Wholestone is a 16/1 chance with Sky Bet for the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.