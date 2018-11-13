Neil Mulholland happy with BetVictor pair

Trainer Neil Mulholland

Neil Mulholland hopes new riding tactics will help Kalondra and Shantou Village in the BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The pair have performed with credit at Prestbury Park this year - only to be found out in the closing stages.

Mulholland will try to ensure they can conserve enough energy this time for the business end of Saturday's feature race.

Kalondra ran a fine race to finish third of 16 in the Silver Trophy Handicap Chase in April and is reported to be over his fall at Galway in August when he had every chance before departing at the second-last fence in the race won by Sub Lieutenant.

"Thankfully he's come out of it very well, and Noel Fehily schooled him last Friday and was very happy how he jumped," the Wiltshire trainer told At The Races.

"Noel (Fehily) rides him on Saturday. We're looking forward to it.

"In his race there in April, he probably did too much at the top of the hill. He's got good course form around there. He won a novice handicap and runs very well there."

Shantou Village steps back in trip after weakening from the penultimate obstacle when sixth to Relentless Dreamer at Cheltenham last month.

"I think we probably rode him too handy the last day," said Mulholland.

"It was just the plan really to do that, but on the softer ground he just travelled very well at the top of the hill and didn't come down it to go back up it again - so we will probably hold on to him a little bit on Saturday.

"We'll ride him in mid-division, keep the bit in his mouth and (see) if he can just travel for a last burst up the hill. He's got hurdle form there."