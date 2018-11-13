Sceau Royal in Shloer mix at Cheltenham

Sceau Royal and Daryl Jacob

Sceau Royal is among nine horses entered for Sunday's Shloer Chase at Cheltenham after the Grade Two two-mile contest was re-opened.

Alan King's six-year-old was a leading novice last term, winning four of his five starts, but injury forced him to miss the Arkle Trophy. However, he is on course to have his fist race since January.

As expected, Brain Power is Nicky Henderson's representative after the Seven Barrows trainer ruled Altior out of the race.

While this year's Queen Mother Champion Chase hero will not be turning up, a past winner, Special Tiara, could take his chance.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained gelding lifted the crown in 2017, and has finished third in this race for the past two seasons.

Simply Ned, trained by Gordon Richards, could make his fifth consecutive appearance in the Shloer - while Paul Nicholls is two-handed with Le Prezien and San Benedeto.

Completing the list are Brian Ellison's Forest Bihan, Kerry Lee's Gino Trail and Sizing Granite - trained by Colin Tizzard, who has taken the last two runnings with Fox Norton.