Thomas Patrick set for Ladbrokes Trophy run

Thomas Patrick - soft ground key to Ladbrokes Trophy bid

Thomas Patrick will head to the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on December 1 - as long as the ground is soft.

Trainer Tom Lacey would like to run the six-year-old in the prestigious staying handicap chase, formerly known as the Hennessy - but his appearance will be determined by conditions.

Thomas Patrick, who currently has 10st 9lb to carry, is 8-1 second-favourite in the ante-post betting behind market leader Elegant Escape.

Lacey described the six-year-old's performance in running that horse to half a length in the Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown on Sunday as a "career best".

"He's come out of the race very well," said the Herefordshire handler.

"He'll probably go for the Ladbrokes. But we'll have to have soft ground - and it's a pretty dry forecast.

"He ran a super race at Sandown, certainly a career best."