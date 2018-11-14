Rocky's Treasure set for Newbury next

Kim Bailey - excited by Rocky's Treasure

Rocky's Treasure may head to Newbury next for more experience over fences after taking his unblemished chasing record to three at Wetherby this month.

Trainer Kim Bailey, who already has one eye on the Scottish National, will look at the Ladbrokes John Francome Novices' Chase on December 1 - as long ground conditions do not deteriorate.

"It is all ground-related for him," said Bailey.

"If it stays dry he might go to Newbury for the three-mile Grade Two there, because what else can I do with him?

"He has won three now, but the Scottish National in the spring is his main aim."

Rocky's Treasure beat odds-on favourite Poetic Rhythm by 24 lengths at Wetherby - but Bailey is not getting carried away.

"I don't think Poetic Rhythm went a yard, and he wasn't enjoying it, so I don't think you can read into that form at all," he added.

"Life is all about luck at the right time, and things happen by fate.

"We were going to go novice chasing the season before, and David (Bass) schooled him and didn't give him a warm-up hurdle beforehand - and it went wrong.

"We couldn't get him to jump anything after that, so we went back over hurdles. We then sent him to a schooling guru, and he has come back a different horse."

Bailey is no rush to make plans for Vinndication, after he took his unbeaten record to five when making a winning debut over fences at Carlisle on Monday

He said: "He is a very nice horse, and that was not a bad race.

"He is never going to be flashy. When he won (the Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle) at Huntingdon, he only won by four lengths. It is great for a syndicate to have a horse like him."

Vinndication has earned a brief rest, before sights are trained on his next target.

"We will see what races are around for him," added Bailey.

"He is fine, but I won't be doing much with him until after the weekend.

"Three miles is what he wants, and we will do that in the future. I've no qualms going back to two miles on heavy ground, but three miles is where he will be at his best. He travels so easy and has a relentless gallop.

"It was impressive from my point of view - because two horses took him on, and he looked like he might for a second get beat. (But) he put his head down and ran away again and won cosily."