Cheltenham review: Sam Waley-Cohen Masters rivals

Sam Waley-Cohen riding The Young Master clear the last to win the Markel Insurance Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham

A round-up of the action from Cheltenham on Friday as The Young Master made all under Sam Waley-Cohen.

The Young Master continued his recent revival with a game front-running success in the Markel Insurance Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

After making a winning return to action at Chepstow, the nine-year-old backed it up with a tenacious display that saw him pull out plenty to deny Station Master by eight lengths under Sam Waley-Cohen.

Winning trainer Neil Mulholland said of the 9/2 chance: "It was great. He had got the course form as he has been round here before, and the form of his last win had worked out well.

"He is a very genuine horse. He is still only nine - people think he is a lot older, as he has been around a long time.

"He was very game and gutsy and seems to have come back to form. The nicer the ground, the better for him. We will leave him in the Ladbrokes Trophy (at Newbury on December 1) and speak to the owners and see how he is.

"The plan was to try to win a couple of races early, then give him a break and come back for the Scottish National and Bet365 (Gold Cup, at Sandown)."

Part-owner Robert Waley-Cohen, the outgoing chairman of the course, added: "I'm very happy. Sam said when he rode him at Chepstow he felt a completely different horse to previous years."

Nigel Twiston-Davies predicted a bright future for Count Meribel after he maintained his unbeaten record over fences in the Steel Plate And Sections Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

The Naunton trainer took the two-and-a-half-mile contest back in 2007 with subsequent Gold Cup winner Imperial Commander, and has high hopes this year's representative can climb through the ranks.

Kept close to the front throughout, Mark Grant did extremely well to keep the partnership intact following a blunder at the second-last and the 4-1 shot rallied up the hill to defeat long-time leader Le Breuil by a neck.

Favourite Mr Whipped was a further half-length adrift in third.

The winner was introduced at 20-1 for the RSA Chase at the Festival in March with Unibet and 25-1 for the JLT Novices' Chase by Paddy Power.

Twiston-Davies, who had seen stablemate Jameson suffer an ill-fated fall in the opening race, said: "I hope he can get to the top. He will definitely stay three miles. He is a lovely horse, and with a bit clearer round he might have won more easily.

"I think he is a very nice horse and well done Mark Grant for hanging on. He is a super jumper.

"We are very lucky to have him. When Jim Old gave up training he brought the owner with him. I think we will probably move him up to three miles next time.

"He might even be back here at the next meeting. The plan is the RSA and that is the dream, although I'm sure a lot of very good horses will pop up."

Grand National winner Tiger Roll ran a promising race in fourth on his return to action in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, which was won once again by Josies Orders.

Winner of the race in 2015, it was an incredible eighth success in the contest for trainer Enda Bolger, who has farmed events in the middle of the Cotwolds track since their inception.

Josies Orders (2-1 favourite) looked beaten at the last when Jamie Snowden's Fact Of The Matter jumped past him, but the 10-year-old relished the climb to the line and Mark Walsh's mount ultimately won going away by three-quarters of a length.

Bolger said: "That was great, he really knows his way around here and cuts the corners well. I thought we were cooked coming to the last, but he's a great stayer and the nice ground helped him as well.

"I have to thank Mr (JP) McManus (owner) for giving me good horses, these races are so competitive now, the better horses are pulling out but we have a system at home that keeps them fresh and keeps them keen."

Tiger Roll was on and off the bridle at stages, but began to get involved with half a mile to run.

Having run wide on the final turn, Gordon Elliott's National winner stayed on nicely into fourth.

Elliott said: "It was a lovely run, Keith (Donoghue) just said he was a little bit rusty and had a couple of blows - I thought I had him a bit fitter, but it was his first time on the track since the National.

"Obviously he's getting a bit cuter at home, but I like the way he galloped from the third-last to the line.

"You'd imagine coming here in December and March off level weights, the races will be made for him. March will be his Gold Cup. That's the first time he has jumped banks since last March. I'm very happy with him."

He went on: "March is more important to be honest (than the Grand National). The chances of going back and winning another Grand National are very hard. If he wins for a fourth time at the Festival, it will be a dream come true.

"He will run in December, then go straight to the Festival."

He added: "It's great to get him out, people want to see these horses and we're delighted he's back in one piece."